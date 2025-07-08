Sacramento Kings Announce Trade With Pistons
Dennis Schroder spent the 2024-25 NBA season with the Brooklyn Nets, Golden State Warriors and Detroit Pistons.
He had productive averages of 13.1 points, 2.6 rebounds and 5.4 assists per contest while shooting 40.6% from the field and 34.2% from the three-point range in 75 games.
On Monday, the Sacramento Kings officially announced that they had acquired Schroder (via sign-and-trade) from the Pistons.
Via Kings.com: "The Sacramento Kings announced today that the team has acquired guard Dennis Schröder and a 2029 second-round pick as part of a sign-and-trade with the Detroit Pistons in exchange for a protected 2026 second-round pick."
Schroder is an excellent addition to a Kings team that already features DeMar DeRozan, Zach LaVine and Domantas Sabonis.
In addition to the Nets, Pistons and Warriors, the 31-year-old has also spent time with the OKC Thunder, Los Angeles Lakers, Toronto Raptors, Boston Celtics, Houston Rockets and Atlanta Hawks.
Via Frankie Cartoscelli of Sactown Sports 1140: "One thing about Dennis Schroder is that he’s been available night in and night out during his career.
He’s appeared in 60+ games in 11 of his 12 NBA seasons, including 75+ in 6 seasons.
On-court results matter most, but the Kings appear to have found stability at PG."
ESPN's Shams Charania reported the details of Schroder's contract earlier this month.
Via Charania (on July 1): "Free agent guard Dennis Schroder has agreed to a three-year, $45 million deal with the Sacramento Kings, sources tell ESPN. Kings officials and Mark Bartelstein of @PrioritySports finalized the deal Tuesday."