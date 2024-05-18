Sacramento Kings Are Favorites To Land 12-Year NBA Veteran
Jonas Valanciunas is coming off his 12th season in the NBA.
The veteran-center averaged 12.2 points, 8.8 rebounds and 2.1 assists per contest while shooting 55.9% from the field and 30.8% from the three-point range in 82 games.
This summer, he will be one of the most intriguing free agents on the market.
According to Bovada, the Sacramento Kings are the favorite to sign Valanciunas (if he leaves New Orleans).
Via NBACentral: "The Sacramento Kings are the favorites to win the Jonas Valanciunas sweepstakes, per @BovadaOfficial
Sacramento Kings: +400
Los Angeles Clippers: +500
Charlotte Hornets: +550
Utah Jazz: +550
Chicago Bulls: +550
Washington Wizards: +650
Oklahoma City Thunder: +650
Brooklyn Nets: +750
New York Knicks: +900
Philadelphia 76ers: +900
Los Angeles Lakers: +900
Indiana Pacers: +1200
Memphis Grizzlies: +1600
Detroit Pistons: +2000
Golden State Warriors: +2200
Phoenix Suns: +2500
Toronto Raptors: +2800"
Valanciunas was the fifth pick in the 2011 NBA Draft.
In addition to the Pelicans, he has also spent time with the Memphis Grizzlies and Toronto Raptors.
His career averages are 13.4 points, 9.5 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 1.0 blocks per contest while shooting 56.1% from the field and 34.8% from the three-point range in 856 regular season games.
He has also appeared in 58 NBA playoff games (51 starts).
As for the Kings, they finished the year as the ninth seed in the Western Conference with a 46-36 record.
They beat Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors in their first play-in tournament game, but lost to the Pelicans in the second.
In 2023, the Kings reached the NBA playoffs for the first time since 2006.