Sacramento Kings Are Favorites To Trade For Former Celtics Star
Marcus Smart was once among the most productive role players in the NBA.
The 31-year-old is coming off a year where he appeared in 34 games for the Memphis Grizzlies and Washington Wizards.
According to Bovada, the Sacramento Kings are the favorites to land Smart (if the Wizards were to move him).
Via NBACentral: "Marcus Smart next team odds:
Sacramento Kings +150
Los Angeles Lakers +200
Memphis Grizzlies +285
Los Angeles Clippers +525
Miami Heat +525
Toronto Raptors +950"
Smart would be an intriguing addition for a Kings team that is trying to return to the NBA playoffs.
He is still a productive player (when healthy).
Last year, the 2022 Defensive Player of The Year averaged 9.0 points, 2.1 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 1.1 steals per contest while shooting 39.3% from the field and 34.8% from the three-point range in 34 games.
Via Bleacher Report (on February 24): "Vintage Marcus Smart charge
Wizards crowd was LOVING IT"
Smart is most known for his time with the Boston Celtics.
He helped the franchise reach the 2022 NBA Finals.
Via StatMuse (on March 3, 2022): "Marcus Smart tonight:
18 PTS
12 AST (ties career high)
4-9 3P
The Celtics are 12-1 in their last 13 games with Smart."
The Kings finished the 2024-25 season as the ninth seed in the Western Conference with a 40-42 record.
They lost to the Dallas Mavericks in the play-in tournament, so they missed the 2025 NBA playoffs.