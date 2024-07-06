Sacramento Kings Could Reportedly Be Landing Spot For 6x NBA All-Star
DeMar DeRozan is coming off another extremely productive season for the Chicago Bulls.
The former USC star finished the year with averages of 24.0 points, 4.3 rebounds, 5.3 assists and 1.1 steals per contest while shooting 48.0% from the field and 33.3% from the three-point range in 79 games.
This summer, he became a free agent who is available to sign with any team in the league.
On July 5, DeRozan still remains unsigned.
Sean Cunningham of FOX40 News reported that the Sacramento Kings are a team who could be a landing spot for the six-time NBA All-Star.
Via Cunningham: "After speaking to several sources over the past 24 hours, I'm told there is "mutual interest" between DeMar DeRozan and the Sacramento Kings.
The 34-year-old, 6x All-Star led the NBA in minutes played & 4th quarter scoring last season in Chicago."
DeRozan has also spent time with the Toronto Raptors and San Antonio Spurs over 15 seasons in the NBA.
His career averages are 21.2 points, 4.4 rebounds, 4.1 assists and 1.1 steals per contest while shooting 46.9% from the field and 29.6% from the three-point range in 1,110 regular season games.
He has also appeared in 63 NBA playoff games.
As for the Kings, they have a very talented roster led by De'Aaron Fox and Domantas Sabonis.
They are coming off a season where they were the ninth seed in the Western Conference with a 46-36 record.
After defeating the Golden State Warriors in the first play-in tournament game, they lost to the New Orleans Pelicans in the second.