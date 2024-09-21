Sacramento Kings Fans Will Love What Mike Bibby Said
The Sacramento Kings will be one of the most intriguing teams to watch in the NBA during the 2024-25 NBA season.
They already had a talented roster led by De'Aaron Fox, Malik Monk and Domantas Sabonis.
Over the offseason, the team signed six-time NBA All-Star DeMar DeRozan.
Last month, former Kings star Mike Bibby made a statement that fans of the team will love.
The Kings made a post to Instagram with highlights of Sabonis.
Via The Kings: "turning up the notch to 1️⃣1️⃣ this season."
Bibby commented: "Kings wil be a problem this year. CANT WAIT!!!!!! LETS GO KINGS!!!!!!"
The Kings finished last season as the ninth seed in the Western Conference with a 46-36 record.
They defeated Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors in their first play-in tournament game but lost to the New Orleans Pelicans in the second, so they missed the 2024 NBA playoffs.
As for Bibby, he played 14 seasons in the NBA for the Atlanta Hawks, Vancouver Grizzlies, New York Knicks, Miami Heat, Sacramento Kings and Washington Wizards.
His longest tenure came with the Kings (seven seasons).
In that span, Bibby averaged 17.6 points, 3.2 rebounds, 5.4 assists and 1.2 steals per contest while shooting 43.9% from the field and 37.7% from the three-point range in 476 games.
He also appeared in 51 NBA playoff games and helped the franchise reach the 2002 Western Conference finals.
While Bibby never made an All-Star Game, the 46-year-old was one of the best point guards of his era.