Sacramento Kings G League Team Release NBA Legend's Son
Shareef O'Neal most recently played in the G League during the 2022-23 season when he was with Ignite.
The 24-year-old finished that season with averages of 5.6 points and 3.1 rebounds per contest while shooting 53.2% from the field in 20 games (five starts).
Over the offseason, O'Neal signed with the Sacramento Kings.
He was then waived in order to join the Stockton Kings (G League).
Via Sean Cunningham of FOX40 News on October 18: "Kings have announced they have waived Skal Labissiere in addition to Boogie Ellis, Terry Taylor and Brodric Thomas.
Additionally, the team announced the signing of Shareef O'Neal, Drew Timme and Antoine Davis, who are all expected to join G League Stockton."
O'Neal was with Stockton for training camp.
Via Brenden Nunes of Sactown Sports 1140 on October 27: "The Stockton Kings have announced their training camp roster.
It includes Boogie Ellis, Skal Labissiere, Drew Timme, Terry Taylor, Shareef O’Neal, and more."
However, he has now been waived (via the G League's official transaction page).
The reason for him getting released is unclear.
Stockton will play their first game on November 11 against the Valley Suns.
Shareef is the son of NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal.
He played his college basketball for UCLA and LSU.
Over 37 games, O'Neal averaged 2.7 points and 3.0 rebounds per contest while shooting 40.5% from the field.
As for the Kings, they are currently 5-3 in their first eight games of the new season.
They will host the Los Angeles Clippers on Friday.