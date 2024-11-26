Sacramento Kings Head Coach Fined $35,000 After Nets Game
On Sunday evening, the Sacramento Kings had a surprising 108-103 loss to the Brooklyn Nets (at home).
Following the game (on Tuesday), the NBA announced that head coach Mike Brown has been fined $35,000.
Via NBA Communications: "Sacramento Kings head coach Mike Brown has been fined $35,000 for aggressively pursuing a game official during live play, it was announced by Joe Dumars, Executive Vice President, Head of Basketball Operations."
Brown has been at the helm for three seasons.
In 2023, he helped the Kings reach the NBA playoffs for the first time in 16 years.
The Kings are the 12th seed in the Western Conference with an 8-10 record in 18 games.
They are in the middle of a four-game losing streak.
Most recently, the Kings lost to the OKC Thunder (at home) by a score of 130-109.
Via Cameron Salerno of CBS Sports on Monday: "Tonight will mark the new lowest point of the Mike Brown/Monte McNair era in Sacramento. Sac has lost six of eight with four straight losses to drop to 8-10 on the season."
Following the Thunder, the Kings will play their next game on Wednesday when they visit the Minnesota Timberwolves at the Target Center.
After making the playoffs in 2023, the Kings are coming off a season where they were the ninth seed in the west with a 46-36 record.
They beat Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors in their first play-in tournament game (but lost to the New Orleans Pelicans in the second).