Sacramento Kings Legend DeMarcus Cousins Reacts To Devin Booker's Viral IG Post

DeMarcus Cousins left a comment on Phoenix Suns star Devin Booker's Instagram post.

Ben Stinar

Mar 25, 2016; Sacramento, CA, USA; Sacramento Kings center DeMarcus Cousins (15) smiles with Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) after Booker fouled Cousins on a shot during the second quarter at Sleep Train Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports
Mar 25, 2016; Sacramento, CA, USA; Sacramento Kings center DeMarcus Cousins (15) smiles with Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) after Booker fouled Cousins on a shot during the second quarter at Sleep Train Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports / Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports

Devin Booker is currently playing for the Team USA, who is getting ready to participate in the 2024 Olympics in Paris.

The Phoenix Suns star is among the best shooting guards in the NBA.

He finished this past season with averages of 27.1 points, 4.5 rebounds and 6.9 assists per contest while shooting 49.2% from the field and 36.4% from the three-point range in 68 games.

On Friday, Booker made a post to Instagram that had over 164,000 likes and 700 comments.

Booker captioned his post: "Merica"

One person who left a comment was four-time NBA All-Star DeMarcus Cousins.

Cousins wrote: "🔥"

Cousins and Booker both played their college basketball for the Kentucky Wildcats.

During his one season in college, Cousins averaged 15.1 points, 9.8 rebounds, 1.0 assists, 1.0 steals and 1.8 blocks per contest while shooting 55.8% from the field.

He was the fifth pick in the 2010 NBA Draft by the Sacramento Kings.

As for Booker, he played his one season at Kentucky in 2015 and averaged 10.0 points, 2.0 rebounds and 1.1 assists per contest while shooting 47.0% from the field and 41.1% from the three-point range in 38 games.

He was the 13th pick in the NBA Draft by the Suns and has spent his entire 10-year career with the franchise.

Booker helped lead the Suns to the 2021 NBA Finals and they have been to the playoffs in each of the previous four seasons.

He has career averages of 24.3 points, 4.0 rebounds and 5.0 assists per contest while shooting 46.4% from the field and 35.7% from the three-point range in 598 games.

