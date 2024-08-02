Sacramento Kings Legend DeMarcus Cousins Reportedly Makes Decision On Basketball Future
DeMarcus Cousins most recently played for Dwight Howard's new team in Taiwan.
They went a perfect 5-0 and won the championship.
Via The Asian Tournament: "🏆Undefeated Champions Crowned! 🏆 The Mustangs finish the 4th Leg of The Asian Tournament with a perfect 5-0 record!"
Now, it's been reported that Cousins will continue playing overseas for the Zamboanga Valientes (h/t Alberto De Roa of HoopsHype).
Via One Sports: "Former NBA All-Star DeMarcus Cousins arrived at Ninoy Aquino International Airport on Friday afternoon. He is slated to play as an import for the Zamboanga Valientes in the final segment of The Asian Tournament."
Cousins was once among the best players in the NBA, but injuries derailed the prime of his career.
Therefore, it's great that fans are still getting the opportunity to watch the 33-year-old play pro basketball.
Via Denison Rey Dalupang: ".@boogiecousins arrived in Manila around 5:38 p.m. He is set to reinforce Zamboanga Valientes in The Asian Tournament’s grand finalé beginning Aug. 5.
The 4-time NBA All Star and 2016 Rio Olympics gold winner will be teaming up with UAAP MVP Malick Diouf & Ricky Bryce as imports"
Cousins was the fifth pick in the 2010 NBA Draft out of Kentucky.
The four-time NBA All-Star has played 11 seasons for the Denver Nuggets, Sacramento Kings, Milwaukee Bucks, Houston Rockets, Los Angeles Clippers, Golden State Warriors and New Orelans Pelicans.
His career averages were 19.6 points, 10.2 rebounds, 3.0 assists, 1.3 steals and 1.1 blocks per contest while shooting 46.0% from the field.