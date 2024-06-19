Sacramento Kings Legend Reportedly Joining New Team
DeMarcus Cousins most recently played in the NBA during the 2021-22 season when he was a member of the Milwaukee Bucks and Denver Nuggets.
That season, he averaged 9.0 points, 5.6 rebounds and 1.5 assists per contest while shooting 46.0% from the field and 30.3% from the three-point range in 48 games.
He also appeared in five NBA playoff games (with Denver).
On Tuesday evening, Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium reported that Cousins is joining a new team in Taiwan.
Via Charania: "2020 Lakers reunion: DeMarcus Cousins, Dwight Howard and Quinn Cook will play together on the Taiwan Mustags in the Asian Tournament in July, sources say. Howard serves as a player and part-owner of the Taiwan league."
At one point, Cousins was among the best players in the NBA when he was with the Sacramento Kings and New Orleans Pelicans.
The four-time NBA All-Star dealt with injuries that derailed the prime of his career.
Cousins was the fifth pick in the 2010 NBA Draft out of Kentucky and played the first six and a half seasons of his career in Sacramento.
In addition to the Bucks, Kings, Nuggets and Pelicans, he has also spent time with the Houston Rockets, Golden State Warriors and Los Angeles Clippers.
His career averages are 19.6 points, 10.2 rebounds, 3.0 assists, 1.3 steals and 1.1 blocks per contest while shooting 46.0% from the field and 33.1% from the three-point range in 654 regular season games.
He has also appeared in 20 NBA playoff games.