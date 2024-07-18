Sacramento Kings Make Big Announcement
The Sacramento Kings have been one of the best stories in the NBA over the previous two seasons.
They went from being among the worst franchises in the NBA for over a decade to being a fun, competitive team.
On Wednedsay, the Kings announced that they have signed head coach Mike Brown to a contract extension.
Via Kings.com: "The Sacramento Kings announced today that the team has agreed to a multi-year contract extension with Head Coach Mike Brown."
The Kings also shared a quote from Brown.
Brown via Kings.com: "I love being in Sacramento, and I’m excited for this next chapter. I appreciate Vivek and Monte for their continued support, and I also want to thank my coaching staff and the players for their incredibly hard work and commitment to our team. I look forward to working together to accomplish our goals."
Brown has been at the helm for each of the previous three seasons.
He has gone 94-70 in 164 games.
The Kings also made the NBA playoffs during the 2023 season, which was their first time reaching the postseason since 2006.
Last year, the Kings were the ninth seed in the Western Conference with a 46-36 record.
They beat Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors in their first play-in tournament game but lost to the New Orleans Pelicans in the second.
That said, the Kings have a talented roster that is led by De'Aaron Fox, Domantas Sabonis and Malik Monk (in addition to acquiring DeMar DeRozaon over the offseason).