Sacramento Kings Make Roster Move Before Bucks Game
On Saturday night, the Sacramento Kings will play the Milwaukee Bucks (at home).
Before the game, ESPN's Shams Charania reported that the Kings had made a roster move.
Via Charania: "The Sacramento Kings are converting two-way center Isaac Jones on a standard, two-year NBA contract, sources tell ESPN. Jones has appeared in 31 games for the Kings while averaging 20.9 points and 10 rebounds for the franchise's Stockton G League team."
Jones is currently averaging 3.7 points and 1.5 rebounds per contest while shooting 67.6% from the field and 33.3% from the three-point range in 31 games.
Via Matt George of ABC10: "Two-way contracts around the NBA have been fantastic, but the opportunities it's given players in Sacramento is special.
From Neemias Queta, now a champion in Boston, to the incredible story of Keon Ellis, and now Isaac Jones. Love to see players work hard and earn opportunity."
The Kings come into the night as the ninth seed in the Western Conference with a 35-34 record in 69 games.
They have gone 4-6 over their last ten.
Following the Bucks, the Kings will play their next game on Monday night when they host the Boston Celtics.
The Kings are coming off a season where they lost to the New Orleans Pelicans in the play-in tournament.
They reached the NBA playoffs in 2023 for the first time in 16 years.
As for the Bucks, they come into Saturday's matchup as the fifth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 39-30 record.