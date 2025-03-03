Fastbreak

Sacramento Kings Officially Bring Back Former Player

The Sacramento Kings have signed Skal Labissiere.

Feb 27, 2017; Sacramento, CA, USA; Sacramento Kings forward Skal Labissiere (3) reacts on the rim after a dunk against Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) during the second quarter at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-Imagn Images
Skal Labissiere most recently played in the NBA during the 2019-20 season when he was a member of the Portland Trail Blazers.

That year, he averaged 5.8 points, 5.1 rebounds and 1.3 assists per contest while shooting 55.1% from the field and 23.1% from the three-point range in 33 games (one start).

Dec 23, 2019; Portland, Oregon, USA; Portland Trail Blazers forward Skal Labissiere (17) shoots against the New Orleans Pelicans in the second half at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Jaime Valdez-Imagn Images / Jaime Valdez-Imagn Images

On Monday, the Sacramento Kings announced that they had signed Labissiere.

Via Kings.com: "The Sacramento Kings announced today that the team has signed Skal Labissière to a 10-day contract. Per team policy, the terms of the contract were not disclosed."

Labissiere was the 28th pick in the 2016 NBA Draft.

He spent his first two and a half seasons with the Kings.

His career averages are 7.2 points, 4.5 rebounds and 1.0 assists per contest while shooting 49.2% from the field and 35.3% from the three-point range in 148 games.

Via ESPN's Shams Charania (on Sunday): "The Kings are signing center Skal Labissiere to a 10-day contract out of Stockton NBA G League affiliate, agent Daniel Hazan of Hazan Sports told ESPN. Third Kings stint for Sacramento's 2016 first-round pick. Labissiere has averaged 15.8 points and 7.5 rebounds in G League."

As for the Kings, they are the ninth seed in the Western Conference with a 31-28 record in 59 games.

They have gone 6-4 over their last ten (and won three straight).

Feb 26, 2025; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Sacramento Kings head coach Doug Christie shouts instructions to his team in the first half against the Utah Jazz at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Sabau-Imagn Images / Jamie Sabau-Imagn Images

On Monday night, the Kings will resume action when they visit Klay Thompson and the Dallas Mavericks in Texas.

They are 16-14 in 30 games on the road.

