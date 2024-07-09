Sacramento Kings Officially Complete 3-Team Trade
The Sacramento Kings are coming off a solid season where they were the ninth seed in the Western Conference with a 46-36 record.
They have a talented roster led by De'Aaron Fox and Domantas Sabonis.
On Monday, the Kings announced that they have officially landed six-time NBA All-Star DeMar DeRozan in a sign-and-trade.
Via Kings.com: "The Sacramento Kings announced today that the team has acquired six-time NBA All-Star and three-time All-NBA guard-forward DeMar DeRozan in a three-team sign-and-trade with the Chicago Bulls and San Antonio Spurs. As part of the deal, Sacramento sent Chris Duarte, two second-round picks and cash considerations to Chicago, and Harrison Barnes and a 2031 pick swap to San Antonio."
DeRozan is an extremely intriguing addition for the Kings.
At 34, he is still among the best players in the NBA and is coming off a year where he averaged 24.0 points, 4.3 rebounds, 5.3 assists and 1.1 steals per contest while shooting 48.0% from the field and 33.3% from the three-point range in 79 games for the Chicago Bulls.
He had spent the previous three seasons in Chicago and made two All-Star Games in that span.
The Kings made the NBA playoffs in 2023, but they lost to the New Orleans Pelicans in the play-in tournament last season.
DeRozan has career averages of 21.2 points, 4.4 rebounds, 4.1 assists and 1.0 steals per contest while shooting 46.9% from the field and 29.6% from the three-point range in 1,110 regular season games for the Raptors, Spurs and Bulls.