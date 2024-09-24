Sacramento Kings Officially Sign 3-Year NBA Player
Terry Taylor is coming off a season where he appeared in 31 games for the Chicago Bulls.
The 25-year-old averaged 1.5 points and 1.2 rebounds per contest while shooting 51.3% from the field.
On Monday evening, Sean Cunningham of FOX40 News reported that the Sacramento Kings have officially signed Taylor (h/t Hoops Rumors).
Via Cunningham: "Kings have officially announced the signing of forward Terry Taylor."
Taylor has played three seasons for the Indiana Pacers (and Bulls).
His career averages are 4.8 points and 2.7 rebounds per contest while shooting 58.1% from the field and 28.8% from the three-point range in 95 games.
ESPN's Mark Jones sent out a post about Taylor when the news was first reported by Chris Haynes (earlier this month).
Via Jones on September 6: "I’ve watched a Terry Taylor all summer down in Miami with @RemyTraining23 and in @MiamiProLeague_. Taylor lost about 10 pounds this summer without losing any strength to become an even more mobile explosive wing. He has great instincts and a good touch. Strong in the paint."
Taylor has also spent time in the G League.
Over 12 regular season games, his career averages are 23.0 points, 11.3 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.0 steals per contest while shooting 54.1% from the field and 38.0% from the three-point range.
As for the Kings, they are coming off a year where they were the ninth seed in the Western Conference with a 46-36 record.
They lost to the New Orleans Pelicans in the play-in tournament.