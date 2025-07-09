Sacramento Kings Officially Sign 7-Year NBA Veteran
Drew Eubanks has spent seven seasons in the NBA.
He finished the 2024-25 season (with the LA Clippers and Utah Jazz) averaging 4.6 points and 3.7 rebounds per contest while shooting 59.3% from the field in 61 games.
On Tuesday, the 28-year-old signed with the Sacramento Kings.
Via Kings.com: "The Sacramento Kings announced today that the team has signed Drew Eubanks. Per team policy, terms of the deal were not disclosed."
Eubanks went undrafted out of Oregon State in 2018.
He had been one of the best players in the country.
Via Oregon State Hoops (in 2018): "Drew Eubanks joins Scott Haskin as the only Oregon State players in history with 1,000+ points, 600+ rebounds and 150+ blocked shots. #GoBeavs"
Despite going unselected, Eubanks has been able to solidify himself as a solid role player during his time with the San Antonio Spurs, Portland Trail Blazers, Utah Jazz, LA Clippers and Phoenix Suns.
His career averages are 5.7 points, 4.4 rebounds and 1.0 assists per contest while shooting 60.4% from the field in 384 games.
He has also appeared in six NBA playoff games.
ESPN's Shams Charania reported that the deal with Sacramento is for one year.
Via Charania (on July 1): "The Los Angeles Clippers are waiving center Drew Eubanks and Eubanks plans to sign with the Sacramento Kings on a one-year deal after he clears waivers, sources tell ESPN. Additional frontcourt depth for the Kings."
The Kings missed the 2025 NBA playoffs after losing to the Dallas Mavericks in the play-in tournament.