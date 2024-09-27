Fastbreak

Sacramento Kings Officially Sign Former Player

The Sacramento Kings signed Skal Labissiere.

Skal Labissiere most recently played in the NBA during the 2019-20 season when he was with the Portland Trail Blazers.

He finished that year with averages of 5.8 points, 5.1 rebounds and 1.3 assists per contest while shooting 55.1% from the field and 23.1% from the three-point range in 33 games (one start).

On Thursday, the Sacramento Kings announced that they have signed Labissiere.

Via Sean Cunningham of FOX40 News: "The Sacramento Kings have announced that they have signed Skal Labissière. He played for the G League team in Stockton last year and was a member of the Up Next Game at All Star weekend."

Labissiere is a familiar face for Kings fans.

He was the 28th pick in the 2016 NBA Draft out of Kentucky and spent the first two and a half seasons of his career in Sacramento.

Over that span, the 28-year-old averaged 8.0 points, 4.5 rebounds and 1.0 assists per contest while shooting 47.5% from the field and 35.7% from the three-point range in 106 games (41 starts).

While it's unlikely that Labissiere will make the 15-man roster, he could end up earning a call-up to the Kings during the regular season.

Last year, he averaged 16.8 points, 7.9 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.7 blocks per contest while shooting 65.1% from the field and 27.1% from the three-point range in 26 regular season games for Stockton.

The Kings are coming off a season where they were the ninth seed in the Western Conference with a 46-36 record.

