Sacramento Kings Officially Sign Recent Timberwolves Player

The Sacramento Kings have signed a new player.

Feb 13, 2024; Portland, Oregon, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves guard Jordan McLaughlin (6) shoots the ball during warm ups before a game against the Portland Trail Blazers at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Jaime Valdez-USA TODAY Sports / Jaime Valdez-USA TODAY Sports

Jordan McLaughlin has spent his entire five-year career playing for the Minnesota Timberwolves.

He finished this past season with averages of 3.5 points, 1.3 rebounds and 2.0 assists per contest while shooting 48.3% from the field and 47.2% from the three-point range in 56 games.

This summer, the former USC star became a free agent, and he has now officially signed with the Sacramento Kings.

Via Kings.com: "The Sacramento Kings announced today that the team has signed Jordan McLaughlin. Per team policy, terms of the deal were not disclosed."

On July 7, McLaughlin sent out a post on X that had over 5,000 likes and 140,000 impressions.

McLaughlin wrote: "Minneapolis, Minnesota 📍@Timberwolves Thank you for becoming a home for my family and I for the last 5 years! Thank u to all the fans, the community, organization, and teammates for so many memories to cherish! Wishing Minny nothing but the best. 🐺 Sacramento, CA📍let’s get it"

Over his five seasons in the NBA, McLaughlin has career averages of 4.4 points, 1.6 rebounds and 3.1 assists per contest while shooting 44.6% from the field and 36.9% from the three-point range in 242 regular season games.

He has also appeared in 13 NBA playoff games and was with the Timberwolves when they reached the Western Conference finals (last season).

Jordan McLaughlin
May 16, 2024; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves guard Jordan McLaughlin (6) dribbles against the Denver Nuggets guard Julian Strawther (3) in the fourth quarter during game six of the second round for the 2024 NBA playoffs at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports / Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports

As for the Kings, they finished the 2023-24 season as the ninth seed in the Western Conference with a 46-36 record.

They lost to the New Orleans Pelicans in the play-in tournament.

