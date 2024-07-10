Sacramento Kings Officially Sign Recent Timberwolves Player
Jordan McLaughlin has spent his entire five-year career playing for the Minnesota Timberwolves.
He finished this past season with averages of 3.5 points, 1.3 rebounds and 2.0 assists per contest while shooting 48.3% from the field and 47.2% from the three-point range in 56 games.
This summer, the former USC star became a free agent, and he has now officially signed with the Sacramento Kings.
Via Kings.com: "The Sacramento Kings announced today that the team has signed Jordan McLaughlin. Per team policy, terms of the deal were not disclosed."
On July 7, McLaughlin sent out a post on X that had over 5,000 likes and 140,000 impressions.
McLaughlin wrote: "Minneapolis, Minnesota 📍@Timberwolves Thank you for becoming a home for my family and I for the last 5 years! Thank u to all the fans, the community, organization, and teammates for so many memories to cherish! Wishing Minny nothing but the best. 🐺 Sacramento, CA📍let’s get it"
Over his five seasons in the NBA, McLaughlin has career averages of 4.4 points, 1.6 rebounds and 3.1 assists per contest while shooting 44.6% from the field and 36.9% from the three-point range in 242 regular season games.
He has also appeared in 13 NBA playoff games and was with the Timberwolves when they reached the Western Conference finals (last season).
As for the Kings, they finished the 2023-24 season as the ninth seed in the Western Conference with a 46-36 record.
They lost to the New Orleans Pelicans in the play-in tournament.