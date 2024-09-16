Sacramento Kings Officially Sign Talented 3-Point Shooter
Boogie Ellis is coming off a year where he appeared in 29 games for the USC Trojans.
He finished the season with averages of 16.5 points, 3.5 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 1.4 steals per contest while shooting 42.7% from the field and 41.8% from the three-point range.
Ellis went undrafted in June, but on Monday, it was announced that he had officially signed with the Sacramento Kings.
Via Kings.com: "The Sacramento Kings announced today that they have signed guard Boogie Ellis. Per team policy, terms of the deal were not disclosed."
Shams Charania of The Athletic reported (in July) that the deal was for training camp.
Via Charania on July 27: "Undrafted USC guard Boogie Ellis has agreed on a deal with the Sacramento Kings, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Ellis – who shot 54 percent from 3-point range in Summer League – will compete for an open roster spot in Kings training camp."
Ellis played five seasons of college basketball for Memphis and USC.
His career averages were 13.0 points, 3.2 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.2 steals per contest while shooting 40.9% from the field and 38.4% from the three-point range in 154 games.
The Kings finished last season as the ninth seed in the Western Conference with a 46-36 record.
They lost to the New Orleans Pelicans in the play-in tournament, so they missed the 2024 NBA playoffs.
That said, the Kings have a talented roster led by De'Aaron Fox, Malik Monk, Domantas Sabonis and DeMar DeRozan.