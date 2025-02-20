Sacramento Kings Owe Zach LaVine A Lot Of Money Following Bulls Trade
Zach LaVine is one of the most exciting players in the NBA.
The two-time All-Star is currently averaging 23.7 points, 4.6 rebounds and 4.6 assists per contest while shooting 50.1% from the field and 42.2% from the three-point range in 48 games.
Earlier this month, LaVine was traded (via the Chicago Bulls) to the Sacramento Kings.
Despite LaVine having a very strong season, he did not have a lot of trade value (because of his very large contract).
This season, he is being paid $44.5 million.
In addition, the Kings will owe LaVine over $96 million through the next two years (if he picks up his player-option for the 2026-27 season).
Via ESPN's Bobby Marks (on February 2): "Here is the revised Zach LaVine cap hit in Sacramento that reflects his trade bonus:
$44.5M and $47.5M
The player option year remains unchanged"
LaVine was the 13th pick in the 2014 NBA Draft out of UCLA.
He has also spent time with the Minnesota Timberwolves (in addition to the Bulls and Kings).
His career averages are 20.7 points, 4.1 rebounds and 4.0 assists per contest while shooting 46.7% from the field and 38.6% from the three-point range in 628 games.
Via Kevin O'Connor: "The Bulls got such a terrible return for Zach LaVine. Horrific. Don’t care how overpaid he is, he’s have an excellent year once again. Elite shooter, dynamic shot-creator with All-Star caliber numbers. Besides the year he missed 57 games he’s been great in 4 of the last 5 years."