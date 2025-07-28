Sacramento Kings Player Could Reportedly Be On Trading Block
Malik Monk has been with the Sacramento Kings for the previous three seasons.
The former Kentucky star finished last year with averages of 17.2 points, 3.8 rebounds and 5.6 assists per contest while shooting 43.9% from the field and 32.5% from the three-point range in 65 games.
With the Kings recently linked to free agent guard Russell Westbrook, Matt George of ABC10 reports that the team could look to move Monk.
Via George: "On the Kings/Russell Westbrook front:
Both parties have been talking and have had mutual interest since free agency began. That's been well known.
From what I gather, the Kings are still looking to move a player like Devin Carter or Malik Monk before they can bring Westbrook in.
The Kings have a log jam at the guard position and very little financial flexibility to work with."
Monk played a major role in the franchise reaching the 2023 NBA playoffs (which ended a 16-year drought).
He has also spent time playing for the Charlotte Hornets and Los Angeles Lakers over eight seasons.
His career averages are 12.3 points, 2.6 rebounds and 3.2 assists per contest while shooting 43.4% from the field and 35.0% from the three-point range in 523 games.
Via The NBA: "TOP 10 VERTICALS FROM THE '24-25 SEASON
1. Shaedon Sharpe - 45.1”
2. Ja Morant - 43.8”
3. Shaedon Sharpe - 43.6”
4. Shaedon Sharpe - 41.1”
5. Shaedon Sharpe - 40.5”
6. Malik Monk - 40.3”
7. Jalen Green - 40.2”
8. Anthony Edwards - 39.9”
9. Shaedon Sharpe - 39.9”
10. Stephon Castle - 39.7”"