Sacramento Kings Player Left Warriors Game Due To Personal Reasons
On Wednesday, the Sacramento Kings played their first preseason game when they faced off against Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors.
Malik Monk was off to an excellent start with 13 points and one rebound while shooting 4/7 from the field and 1/2 from the three-point range in just ten minutes of playing time.
However, the former Kentucky star left the game early due to personal reasons.
Via Jason Anderson of The Sacramento Bee: "According to a league source, Kings guard Malik Monk left tonight's preseason game against the Warriors due to personal reasons. He is not injured and is not expected to be away from the team for an extended period of time."
After the Kings lost 122-112, head coach Mike Brown also confirmed that Monk left due to personal reasons.
Via Matt George of ABC10: "Mike Brown says there's no reason to be concerned about Malik Monk leaving the game for personal reasons and the Kings expect him back for practice tomorrow."
The good news is it sounds like there is no long-term issue with Monk's availability.
He is one of the team's most important players and finished last season with averages of 15.4 points, 2.9 rebounds and 5.1 assists per contest while shooting 44.3% from the field and 35.0% from the three-point range in 72 games.
The Kings will play their first game of the new season on October 24 when they host the Minnesota Timberwolves in Sacramento.
They finished last season as the ninth seed in the Western Conference with a 46-36 record.