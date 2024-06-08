Sacramento Kings Player Reportedly Requests Trade Or Release
Sasha Vezenkov is coming off his first season in the NBA where he played for the Sacramento Kings.
The 2023 EuroLeague MVP finished his rookie year with averages of 5.4 points and 2.3 rebounds per contest while shooting 44.0% from the field and 37.5% from the three-point range in 42 games.
On Saturday, Mihalis Stefanou of Eurohoops.net reports that Vezenkov wants to be moved from the Kings.
Via Stefanou: "🚨 Sasha Vezenkov has informed Sacramento Kings that he doesn’t intend to return for the 2nd year of his contract. For now it’s open whether he will continue his career in NBA or he will decide to return to Europe. @eurohoopsGR @Eurohoopsnet"
Vezenkov is only 28, and he had a very productive career overseas, so it would be interesting to see if another NBA team would offer Sacramento anything for his services.
If he were to get released, there is no question that he would likely draw interest from teams around the league due to his three-point shooting ability.
As for the Kings, they are coming off a season where they were the ninth seed in the Western Conference with a 46-36 record.
They beat Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors in their first play-in tournament game, but lost to Brandon Ingram and the New Orleans Pelicans in the second.
In 2023, the Kings had reached the NBA playoffs for the first time since the 2006 season.
They have a talented roster that is led by Domantas Sabonis and De'Aaron Fox.