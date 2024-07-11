Sacramento Kings Player Ruled Out For 6 Months
Devin Carter was the 13th pick in the 2024 NBA Draft by the Sacramento Kings.
The former Providence star is coming off a season where he averaged 19.7 points, 8.7 rebounds 3.6 assists, 1.8 steals and 1.0 blocks per contest while shooting 47.3% from the field and 37.7% from the three-point range in 33 games.
On Thursday, the Kings announced that Carter will be out for the next six months following surgery.
Via Jason Anderson of The Sacramento Bee: "The Sacramento Kings have anounced that rookie first-round draft pick Devin Carter underwent successful left shoulder surgery to repair a torn labrum. Carter is expected to make a full recovery. A medical update will be provided in approximately six months."
Considering the Kings used a high draft pick on Carter, they will likely be very patient in his recovery.
The 22-year-old played three seasons of college basketball for Providence and South Carolina.
His career averages were 14.1 points, 5.9 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 1.5 steals per contest while shooting 44.7% from the field and 33.8% from the three-point range in 96 games.
The Kings finished the 2023-24 season as the ninth seed in the Western Conference with a 46-36 record.
They beat the Golden State Warriors in their first play-in tournament game but lost to the New Orleans Pelicans in the second.
In 2023, the Kings made the NBA playoffs for the first time since the 2006 season.
De'Aaron Fox, DeMar DeRozan, Malik Monk and Domantas Sabonis make up a talented roster.