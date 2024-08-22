Sacramento Kings Player Will Be First In Franchise History To Wear No. 77
Orlando Robinson is coming off a year where he appeared in 36 games for the Miami Heat.
He finished the season with averages of 2.8 points and 2.3 rebounds per contest while shooting 50.0% from the field.
This summer, Robinson was waived by the Heat, so he became a free agent who was available to sign with any team in the league.
After clearing waivers, the 24-year-old signed a one-year deal with the Sacramento Kings.
Via ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski on July 24: "Free agent center Orlando Robinson has agreed on a one-year deal with the Sacramento Kings, sources tell ESPN."
According to Etienne Catalan, Robinson will be the first player in Kings history to wear No. 77.
Via Catalan: "Orlando Robinson (@lamon_legend) will wear No. 77 for the #Kings. Number never worn in franchise history. #NBA"
Robinson has spent two seasons in the NBA (all with the Heat).
His career averages are 3.2 points and 2.1 rebounds per contest while shooting 51.6% from the field and 38.1% from the three-point range in 67 games.
He has also appeared in one NBA playoff game.
As for the Kings, they are coming off a season where they were the ninth seed in the Western Conference with a 46-36 record.
After defeating the Golden State Warriors in the first play-in tournament game, they lost to Brandon Ingram and the New Orleans Pelicans in the second.
The franchise ended a 16-year postseason drought when they made the 2023 NBA playoffs.