Sacramento Kings Player Will Be First In Franchise History To Wear No. 77

Orlando Robinson (Sacramento Kings) will wear No. 77.

Ben Stinar

Dec 25, 2023; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat center Orlando Robinson (25) warms up before the game against the Philadelphia 76ers at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Rhona Wise-USA TODAY Sports
Orlando Robinson is coming off a year where he appeared in 36 games for the Miami Heat.

He finished the season with averages of 2.8 points and 2.3 rebounds per contest while shooting 50.0% from the field.

This summer, Robinson was waived by the Heat, so he became a free agent who was available to sign with any team in the league.

After clearing waivers, the 24-year-old signed a one-year deal with the Sacramento Kings.

Via ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski on July 24: "Free agent center Orlando Robinson has agreed on a one-year deal with the Sacramento Kings, sources tell ESPN."

According to Etienne Catalan, Robinson will be the first player in Kings history to wear No. 77.

Via Catalan: "Orlando Robinson (@lamon_legend) will wear No. 77 for the #Kings. Number never worn in franchise history. #NBA"

Robinson has spent two seasons in the NBA (all with the Heat).

His career averages are 3.2 points and 2.1 rebounds per contest while shooting 51.6% from the field and 38.1% from the three-point range in 67 games.

He has also appeared in one NBA playoff game.

As for the Kings, they are coming off a season where they were the ninth seed in the Western Conference with a 46-36 record.

After defeating the Golden State Warriors in the first play-in tournament game, they lost to Brandon Ingram and the New Orleans Pelicans in the second.

The franchise ended a 16-year postseason drought when they made the 2023 NBA playoffs.

