Sacramento Kings Player Will Miss Start Of NBA Season
Orlando Robinson is coming off a season where he appeared in 36 games for the Miami Heat.
He finished the year with averages of 2.8 points and 2.3 rebounds per contest while shooting 50.0% from the field.
Over the summer, Robinson signed a deal with the Sacramento Kings.
On Saturday, the Kings announced that Robinson will miss the start of the 2024-25 NBA season (h/t Hoops Rumors and Jason Anderson of The Sacramento Bee).
Via Anderson: "Sacramento Kings center Orlando Robinson expected to miss at least four weeks with a sprained MCL."
Robinson has spent part of two seasons in the NBA with the Heat.
While he has gotten limited playing time, he has been excellent during his stints in the G League.
In nine regular season games (last season), he averaged 24.3 points, 11.8 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 1.2 steals and 2.3 blocks per contest while shooting 57.5% from the field and 37.5% from the three-point range.
Via Sioux Falls Skyforce on January 31: "A 𝙁𝙊𝙍𝘾𝙀 to be reckoned with 🫡
Orlando Robinson broke his own @nbagleague era franchise record with his 8th consecutive double-double (34 PTS, 13 REB)"
The Kings will play their first game of the regular season on October 24 when they host Anthony Edwards and the Minnesota Timberwolves in Sacramento.
They are coming off a year where they were the ninth seed in the Western Conference with a 46-36 record.
After losing to the New Orleans Pelicans in the play-in tournament, the Kings missed the NBA playoffs.