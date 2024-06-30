Sacramento Kings Reportedly Attempting To Trade For Ex-NBA All-Star
Brandon Ingram is one of the best forwards in the NBA.
The former Duke star is coming off a year where he averaged 20.8 points, 5.1 rebounds and 5.7 assists per contest while shooting 49.2% from the field and 35.5% from the three-point range in 64 games.
With only one year remaining on his contract, Ingram has been a player mentioned an abundance of rumors over the offseason.
On Sunday evening, Sean Cunningham of Fox40 News reported that the Sacramento Kings are attempting to land Ingram from New Orleans.
Via Cunningham: "Sources confirm Sacramento Kings are pursuing a trade for Brandon Ingram. I’m told Kings have had discussions with the Pelicans and it’s worth noting, Ingram was an emerging star under coach Alvin Gentry, who works in Kings front office."
The Kings have a talented roster that is led by De'Aaron Fox and Domantas Sabonis.
Adding a player like Ingram on the wing could give them a chance to finish as a top-six seed.
Ingram was the second pick in the 2016 NBA Draft and has played eight seasons in the league for the Los Angeles Lakers (and Pelicans).
His career averages are 19.4 points, 5.2 rebounds and 4.3 assists per contest while shooting 46.8% from the field and 36.2% from the three-point range in 477 regular season games.
He has also appeared in 10 NBA playoff games.
As for the Kings, they finished the year as the ninth seed in the Western Conference with a 46-36 record.
They lost to the Pelicans in the play-in tournament.