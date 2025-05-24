Sacramento Kings Reportedly Have Trade Interest In 2x NBA Champion Guard
Jrue Holiday has spent each of the previous two seasons playing for the Boston Celtics.
The former UCLA star finished this past regular season with averages of 11.1 points, 4.3 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 1.1 steals per contest while shooting 44.3% from the field and 35.3% from the three-point range in 62 games.
Holiday is expected to be a player who could end up in a lot of trade rumors this summer.
Recently, Brett Siegel of ClutchPoints reported that the Sacramento Kings are a team who would have interest in making a deal for Holiday.
Holiday is no longer in his prime at 34.
He also has over $100 million left on his contract that can run through the 2027-28 season.
Holiday was the 17th pick in the 2009 NBA Draft.
He has also played for the Milwaukee Bucks, New Orleans Pelicans and Philadelphia 76ers over 16 seasons.
The two-time NBA All-Star has won two titles (with the Bucks and Celtics).
Via The Lead: "Most all-defensive teams among active players:
9 - Draymond Green
8 - Rudy Gobert
7 - Kawhi Leonard
6 - LeBron James
6 - Jrue Holiday
5 - Giannis
5 - Bam Adebayo
5 - Jimmy Butler
5 - Anthony Davis
4 - Paul George
3 - Jaren Jackson Jr
3 - Joel Embiid
3 - Marcus Smart"
As for the Kings, they finished the 2024-25 season as the ninth seed in the Western Conference with a 40-42 record.
They missed the NBA playoffs for the second year.