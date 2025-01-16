Fastbreak

Sacramento Kings Reportedly Have Trade Interest In 8-Year NBA Player

According to Evan Sidery of Forbes, the Sacramento Kings have an interest in John Collins.

Mar 29, 2024; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Jazz forward John Collins (20) dunks the ball during the second half against the Houston Rockets at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Chris Nicoll-Imagn Images / Chris Nicoll-Imagn Images

John Collins is currently in the middle of his second season playing for the Utah Jazz.

The former Wake Forest star is averaging 17.9 points, 8.3 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.1 steals per contest while shooting 52.5% from the field and 43.8% from the three-point range in 27 games.

With the Jazz in rebuilding mode, Collins has been name mentioned in a lot of trade rumors.

A recent report comes from Evan Sidery of Forbes.

Via Sidery: "The Jazz and Kings have conducted exploratory trade talks centered on John Collins.

Sacramento can make salaries work while avoiding the tax by including Kevin Huerter and Trey Lyles.

Collins is averaging 17.9 points, 8.3 rebounds and 2.5 assists while shooting 43.8% on threes."

Collins was once seen among the best young stars in the league.

Therefore, he would be an intriguing addition to a Kings team that is trying to make the 2025 NBA playoffs.

Dec 19, 2024; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Utah Jazz forward John Collins (20) reacts in the first half against the Detroit Pistons at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images / Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

Collins was the 19th pick in the 2017 NBA Draft by the Atlanta Hawks.

He spent the first six years of his career in Atlanta.

The 27-year-old has career averages of 15.9 points, 8.1 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 1.0 blocks per contest while shooting 54.6% from the field and 36.4% from the three-point range in 459 games.

During the 2021 season, Collins helped lead the Hawks to the Eastern Conference finals.

Right now, the Kings are 20-20 in 40 games, which has them as the ninth seed in the Western Conference.

