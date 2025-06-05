Sacramento Kings Reportedly Interested In 10-Year NBA Veteran
Tyus Jones is coming off his 10th NBA season (and first with the Phoenix Suns).
The former Duke point guard finished with averages of 10.2 points, 2.4 rebounds and 5.3 assists per contest while shooting 44.8% from the field and 41.4% from the three-point range in 81 games.
This summer, Jones will be an intriguing free agent on the market.
According to Michael Scotto of HoopsHype, the Sacramento Kings are a team with an interest in Jones.
Jones was the 24th pick in the 2015 NBA Draft.
He also spent time with the Memphis Grizzlies, Minnesota Timberwolves and Washington Wizards (in addition to the Suns).
His career averages are 7.7 points, 2.0 rebounds, 4.4 assists and 1.0 steals per contest while shooting 44.5% from the field and 37.8% from the three-point range in 682 games.
Via Legion Hoops (in 2023): "NBA's assist/turnover ratio leaders in the past 5 seasons:
2018: Tyus Jones
2019: Tyus Jones
2020: Tyus Jones
2021: Tyus Jones
2022: Tyus Jones
2023: Tyus Jones
He averages less than one turnover per game in his career... crazy efficient..."
The Kings finished the 2024-25 season as the ninth seed in the Western Conference with a 40-42 record.
They lost to the Dallas Mavericks in the play-in tournament, so they missed the 2025 NBA playoffs.
During the middle of the season, the Kings traded former All-Star (point guard) De'Aaron Fox.
Therefore, the team adding point guard depth this summer will be something to watch.