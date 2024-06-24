Sacramento Kings Reportedly Interested In Lakers NBA Champion
Kyle Kuzma is a talented forward who just finished his third season playing for the Washington Wizards.
The 2020 NBA Champion finished the regular season with averages of 22.2 points, 6.6 rebounds and 4.2 assists per contest while shooting 46.3% from the field and 33.6% from the three-point range in 70 games.
On Monday, Anthony Slater and Sam Amick of The Athletic reported that the Sacramento Kings are a team that has had interest in Kuzma since he was dealt to Washington in 2021.
Via Amick and Slater's article in The Athletic: "Ever since, McNair and the Kings have maintained a varying level of interest in trading for Kuzma, which has picked back up to some degree this summer."
The Kings have a talented roster led by De'Aaron Fox and Domantas Sabonis.
Considering they have a point guard and a big man, adding a player like Kuzma on the wing would likely be an excellent fit for their starting lineup.
In addition, the Wizards are a team that is in rebuilding mode, so Kuzma (who is 28) may not make sense for their long-term plans.
The Wizards finished the 2023-24 season with a 15-67 record, which had them as the 14th seed in the Eastern Conference.
They have missed the NBA playoffs in all three seasons that Kuzma has been on the roster.
Kuzma has played seven years in the NBA for the Wizards and Lakers.
He has career averages of 17.3 points, 6.4 rebounds and 2.7 assists per contest while shooting 45.1% form the field and 33.7% from the three-point range.