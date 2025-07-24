Sacramento Kings Reportedly Make Trade Offer To Golden State Warriors
Jonathan Kuminga has spent the first four years of his career playing for the Golden State Warriors.
Right now, the 2021 NBA Champion is a restricted free agent.
On Thursday, ESPN's Shams Charania reported that the Sacramento Kings are a team who has made a trade offer for Kuminga.
Via Charania: "I'm told the Phoenix Suns and the Sacramento Kings are two teams that have made concrete offers over the last week or so. They're two of the more aggressive teams with Kuminga."
Kuminga finished last year with averages of 15.3 points, 4.6 rebounds and 2.2 assists per contest while shooting 45.4% from the field and 30.5% from the three-point range in 47 games.
Via Matt George of ABC10: "Shams with an update on the Kuminga situation. Mentions the Kings as one of 2 teams (the Suns) to make a concrete offer to the Warriors in a potential sign & trade.
The Warriors don't want what both teams are offering. So it's the same as it's been over the last few weeks."
Kuminga was the seventh pick in the 2021 NBA Draft (and is just 22).
While some believe that he has All-Star potential, Kuminga has had an up-and-down tenure in Golden State.
Via The Golden State Warriors (on January 25, 2024): "Jonathan Kuminga went 11-11 from the field tonight.
That's the most makes without a miss by a Warrior since Chris Mullin in 1990"
As for the Kings, they missed the 2025 NBA playoffs after losing to the Dallas Mavericks in the play-in tournament.