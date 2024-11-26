Sacramento Kings Reportedly On Verge Of Signing 13-Year NBA Veteran
Jae Crowder is coming off a season where he appeared in 50 games for the Milwaukee Bucks.
He finished the year with averages of 6.2 points, 3.2 rebounds and 1.3 assists per contest while shooting 42.2% from the field and 34.9% from the three-point range in 50 games.
The veteran forward is currently a free agent who remains available to sign with any team in the league.
According to ESPN's Shams Charania, Crowder is close to signing with the Sacramento Kings.
Via Charania: "Free agent forward Jae Crowder is close to a deal with the Sacramento Kings, sources tell ESPN. At 8-10 and dealing with some injuries, Kings are working to add frontcourt depth with the 13-year NBA veteran who has made two Finals appearances since 2020."
Crowder was the 34th pick in the 2012 NBA Draft.
In addition to the Bucks, he has also spent time with the Boston Celtics, Dallas Mavericks, Phoenix Suns, Utah Jazz, Cleveland Cavaliers, Memphis Grizzlies and Miami Heat.
The 34-year-old has career averages of 9.3 points, 4.2 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1.0 steals per contest while shooting 41.9% from the field and 34.8% from the three-point range in 803 games.
He has also appeared in 115 NBA playoff games.
As for the Kings, they are the 12th seed in the Western Conference with an 8-10 record in 18 games.
They are in the middle of a four-game losing streak.
Last season, the Kings missed the NBA playoffs after losing in the play-in tournament.