Sacramento Kings Reportedly Release 3-Year NBA Player After Heat Game
On Monday night, the Sacramento Kings beat the Miami Heat by a score of 123-118 (at home).
Orlando Robinson did not play in the game, and ESPN's Shams Charania reported that he will now be waived.
Via Charania: "The Sacramento Kings are waiving center Orlando Robinson, sources tell ESPN. Veteran forwards Jae Crowder and Doug McDermott will have their contracts guaranteed for the remainder of the season. This move also opens up a roster spot for the Kings."
Robinson was in his first year playing for the Kings.
He had been averaging 2.1 points, 1.6 rebounds and 1.0 assists per contest while shooting 41.2% from the field and 20.0% from the three-point range in nine games.
ESPN's Bobby Marks reported more details.
Via Marks: "Sacramento is now $3.2M below the luxury tax and $7M below the first apron.
There is a $959,779 cap hit on the Orlando Robinson waiver.
14 teams now have an open roster spot."
Robinson spent the first two years of his career with the Heat.
He has averages of 3.1 points and 2.9 rebounds per contest while shooting 50.6% from the field and 34.6% from the three-point range in 76 total games.
As for the Kings, they are the 11th seed in the Western Conference with an 18-19 record in 37 games.
They are in the middle of a five-game winning streak.
Following the Heat, the Kings will play their next game on Friday when they visit Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics.