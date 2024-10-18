Sacramento Kings Reportedly Release Talented 3-Point Shooter
On Thursday evening, the Sacramento Kings played their final preseason game when they faced off against the Los Angeles Clippers.
The Kings lost by a score of 113-91 to finish the preseason with an 0-5 record.
After the loss, Michael Scotto of HoopsHype reported that the Kings will waive rookie Boogie Ellis.
Via Scotto: "The Sacramento Kings are waiving guard Boogie Ellis, league sources told @hoopshype. Ellis averaged 9.0 points in 12.8 minutes during the preseason, while shooting 39% from 3-point range and playing capable defense. During eight Summer League games, he shot 47% from 3-point range"
Ellis played five seasons of college basketball for Memphis and USC.
He finished this past year with averages of 16.5 points, 3.5 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 1.4 steals per contest while shooting 42.7% from the field and 41.8% from the three-point range in 29 games.
The 23-year-old is a very talented three-point shooter, and there is a chance he could draw interest from other teams during the regular season.
Ellis would be a good candidate to land a two-way or (10-day contract).
Via Allen Stiles of Sactown Sports 1140: "The Kings are waiving Boogie Ellis per @MikeAScotto. Boogie Ellis has been a spark plug even with the Kings logjam at guard.
I don’t think fans will be thrilled with this."
The Kings will play their first game of the 2024-25 regular season on October 24 when they host Julius Randle and the Minnesota Timberwolves in Sacramento, California.
They are coming off a year where they lost to the New Orleans Pelicans in the play-in tournament.