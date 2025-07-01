Sacramento Kings Reportedly Sign 12-Year NBA Player
Dennis Schroder spent the 2024-25 season playing for the Brooklyn Nets, Golden State Warriors and Detroit Pistons.
He finished the year with productive averages of 13.1 points, 2.6 rebounds and 5.4 assists while shooting 40.6% from the field and 34.2% from the three-point range in 75 games.
On Monday night, Fred Katz of The Athletic reported the news that Schroder will sign a deal with the Sacramento Kings.
Via Katz: "Dennis Schröder will agree to sign with the Sacramento Kings, league sources tell @TheAthletic."
Schroder was the 17th pick in the 2013 NBA Draft.
His career averages are 13.9 points, 2.9 rebounds and 4.9 assists per contest while shooting 43.2% from the field and 34.2% from the three-point range in 842 games.
Via Underdog NBA: "Dennis Schroder’s NBA journey:
Drafted by Hawks
Traded to Thunder
Traded to Lakers
Signed with Celtics
Traded to Rockets
Signed with Lakers
Signed with Raptors
Traded to Nets
Traded to Warriors
Traded to Pistons
Signed with Kings"
Schroder will be an intriguing addition to a Kings roster that already has veterans such as Domantas Sabonis, DeMar DeRozan, Malik Monk and Zach LaVine.
Chris Haynes reported that the Kings had also set up a meeting with Russell Westbrook.
Via Haynes (earlier in the night): "Sources: Sacramento Kings have arranged meetings via zoom to talk with Dennis Schroder and Russell Westbrook. Kings looking to acquire both, but have other point guard options to speak with."