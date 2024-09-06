Sacramento Kings Reportedly Sign 3-Year NBA Player
Terry Taylor is coming off a year where he appeared in 31 games for the Chicago Bulls.
He finished the season with averages of 1.5 points and 1.2 rebounds per contest while shooting 51.3% from the field and 22.2% from the three-point range.
In April, Taylor became a free agent who was available to sign with any team in the NBA.
On Friday, Chris Haynes reported that he will join the Sacramento Kings.
Haynes: "Sources: Free agent guard Terry Taylor has reached an agreement on a camp deal with the Sacramento Kings."
Taylor has spent part of three seasons in the NBA with the Indiana Pacers (and Bulls).
His career averages are 4.8 points and 2.7 rebounds per contest while shooting 58.1% from the field and 28.8% from the three-point range in 95 games.
He has also played in the G League (18 Showcase Cup games and 12 regular season games).
Via Brenden Nunes of Sactown Sports 1140: "Terry Taylor is another one of those guard/wing builds (6'5) that players bigger than he is with a nearly 7ft wingspan.
He played with Domantas Sabonis in Indiana a bit too"
The Kings are coming off a season where they were the ninth seed in the Western Conference with a 46-36 record.
They beat the Golden State Warriors in the first play-in tournament, but lost to the New Orleans Pelicans in the second, so they missed the NBA playoffs.
In 2023, the Kings made the playoffs for the first time since the 2006 season.