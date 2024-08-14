Sacramento Kings Reportedly Sign Former 1st-Round Pick To Training Camp Deal
Skal Labissière most recently played in the NBA during the 2019-20 season when he was a member of the Portland Trail Blazers.
That year, he averaged 5.8 points, 5.1 rebounds and 1.3 assists per contest while shooting 55.1% from the field in 33 games (one start).
On Wednesday evening, Sean Cunningham of FOX40 News reported that Labissière will sign a training camp deal with the Sacramento Kings.
Via Cunningham: "Skal Labissiere will be returning to the Stockton Kings on an Exhibit 10, according to sources.
The former first round pick started his career with the Sacramento Kings in 2016. The 28 year-old returned to the organization last year & was named to G League Up Next Game."
Labissière had a productive year for the Stockton Kings (G League) last season.
He averaged 16.8 points, 7.9 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.7 blocks per contest while shooting 65.1% from the field in 23 regular season games.
Since Labissière is 28, he could be a good candidate to land a 10-day contract during the middle of the season.
He was initially the 28th pick in the 2016 NBA Draft out of Kentucky.
Over four seasons with the Kings and Trail Blazers, Labissière has career averages of 7.2 points, 4.5 rebounds and 1.0 assists per contest while shooting 49.2% from the field and 35.3% from the three-point range in 148 games.
In addition, he has appeared in three NBA playoff games.
As for Sacramento, they are coming off a season where they were the ninth seed in the Western Conference with a 46-36 record.