Sacramento Kings Reportedly Sign Recent Mavs Player
Dexter Dennis is coming off his rookie year in the NBA.
He appeared in four games for the Dallas Mavericks and averaged 5.5 points, 2.3 rebounds and 1.0 assists per contest while shooting 52.6% from the field.
On Wednesday, Keith Smith of Spotrac reported that Dennis will sign a deal with the Sacramento Kings.
Via Smith: "The Sacramento Kings have signed Dexter Dennis to an Exhibit 10 contract, a league source told @spotrac."
Dennis played five seasons of college basketball for Wichita State and Texas A&M.
He finished his career with averages of 9.0 points, 5.2 rebounds and 1.1 assists per contest while shooting 37.3% from the field and 33.6% from the three-point range in 146 games.
Earlier this month, the Stockton Kings (G League) announced that they had acquired Dennis in a trade.
Via The Stockton Kings on September 11: "Stockton Kings acquire returning rights of Dexter Dennis and Justin Powell in three-team trade with the Capital City Go-Go and Cleveland Charge."
Dennis spent most of last season playing in the G League.
He ended the regular season with averages of 9.8 points, 4.2 rebounds, 1.4 assists and 1.0 steals per contest while shooting 43.7% from the field and 36.1% from the three-point range in 31 games (13 starts).
The Kings are coming off a season where they were the ninth seed in the Western Conference with a 46-36 record.
They lost to the New Orleans Pelicans in the play-in tournament, so they missed the 2024 NBA playoffs.