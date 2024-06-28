Sacramento Kings Reportedly Sign Talented Forward
Issac Jones is coming off an excellent season for Washington State.
He finished his final year in college with averages of 15.3 points, 7.6 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 1.1 blocks per contest while shooting 57.5% from the field in 35 games.
On Thursday, Jones did not get selected in the 2024 NBA Draft.
However, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported that he will sign a two-way deal with the Sacramento Kings.
Via Wojnarowski: "Washington State's Isaac Jones has agreed on a two-way deal with the Sacramento Kings, source tells ESPN."
Jones played two seasons of Division 1 college basketball for Washington State and Idaho.
He had career averages of 17.2 points, 7.7 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1.1 blocks per contest while shooting 60.3% from the field in 66 games.
Since the Kings didn't have to use a draft pick, Jones could end up being an excellent addition.
Via Julian Mininsohn of 4 News Now: "Washington State (@WSUCougarsMBB) forward Isaac Jones (@_ijonez) goes undrafted but gets a two-way deal with the Sacramento Kings. He was WSU's top scorer and rebound this past season. A polished skill set for someone who played JUCO ball not too long ago."
The Kings are coming off a season where they were the ninth seed in the Western Conference with a 46-36 record.
They beat Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors in their first play-in tournament game but lost to the New Orleans Pelicans in the second, so they missed the NBA playoffs.