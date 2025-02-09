Sacramento Kings Sign 4-Year NBA Player Before Pelicans Game
Daishen Nix began the 2024-25 NBA season with the Minnesota Timberwolves.
He averaged 1.3 rebounds and 1.0 assists per contest in three games.
On Saturday, the Sacramento Kings signed Daishen Nix to a 10-day contract.
Via Sam Amick of The Athletic: "Sources tell me the Kings and Daishen Nix have agreed to a 10-day deal."
Nix has spent part of four seasons in the NBA with the Houston Rockets (and Timberwolves).
His career averages are 3.3 points, 1.4 rebounds and 1.8 assists per contest while shooting 35.6% from the field and 28.8% from the three-point range in 99 games.
He is just 22.
Via James Ham of ESPN 1320 Sacramento: "League source confirms that the Kings have added Daishen Nix on a 10-day contract. @sam_amick first. Nix temporarily fills the Kings’ 13th roster spot."
The Kings are currently the 10th seed in the Western Conference with a 25-26 record in 51 games.
They are in the middle of a two-game losing streak (and 4-6 over their last ten).
Most recently, the Kings lost to the Portland Trail Blazers (in Oregon) by a score of 108-102.
Via NBA G League on November 9: "45 PTS 🐺 10 REB 🐺 8 AST
Daishen Nix went off for a CAREER-HIGH scoring night and a near triple-double to lead the @iawolves to a thrilling OT victory over the Skyforce!"
The Kings will play their next game on Saturday night when they host the New Orleans Pelicans.
They are 13-13 in 26 games at home.