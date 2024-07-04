Sacramento Kings Sign College Legend For Summer League
Drew Timme is coming off a year where he played in the G League for the Wisconsin Herd.
The 23-year-old finished the year with averages of 10.2 points, 5.7 rebounds and 1.8 assists per contest while shooting 57.8% from the field and 33.3% from the three-point range in 15 regular season games (four starts).
On Wednesday, the Sacramento Kings announced their Summer League roster (for the California Classic), and Timme will be on the team.
Via James Ham of ESPN 1320 Sacramento: "Sacramento Kings release their California Classic summer league roster for both Sacramento and San Francisco. Devin Carter is not on either roster. Keon Ellis, Colby Jones and Drew Timme will play in Sacramento."
Timme most notably played his college basketball for Gonzaga.
During his senior season, he averaged 21.2 points, 7.5 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 1.0 blocks per contest while shooting 61.6% from the field in 37 games.
While Timme has yet to make his NBA debut, if he plays well in Summer League he could be a candidate to sign with a team for training camp.
His career averages in college were 17.2 points, 6.7 rebounds and 2.4 assists per contest while shooting 61.8% from the field and 25.0% from the three-point range in 134 games.
As for the Kings, they are coming off a year where they were the ninth seed in the Western Conference with a 46-36 record.
They lost to CJ McCollum and the New Orleans Pelicans in the play-in tournament, so they missed the NBA playoffs.