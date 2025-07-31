Sacramento Kings Sign Former Atlanta Hawks Guard
Daeqwon Plowden played the 2024-25 season for the Atlanta Hawks.
He had averages of 7.2 points and 1.8 rebounds per contest while shooting 64.0% from the field in six games.
This summer, Plowden was a free agent who is available to sign with any team in the league.
According to Michael Scotto of HoopsHype, the Sacramento Kings will now sign Plowden to a two-way deal.
Via Scotto (on July 30): "Just In: The Sacramento Kings and Daeqwon Plowden have agreed to a two-way deal, agent Drew Kelso of @OneMotiveSports told @hoopshype . Plowden averaged 7.2 points on 64% shooting from the field and 53% from 3-point range in six games for the Hawks as a two-way player last season."
Plowden has spent a lot of time playing in the G League over the last three years.
He is coming off a season where he averaged 15.4 points, 4.6 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.2 steals per contest while shooting 39.6% from the field in 29 games.
Via @ETrainSports (on July 30): "Daeqwon Plowden can FLY!
A great pickup for the Sacramento Kings as their final two-way contract has been handed out!
Plowden averaged 7.2 PPG for the Hawks last season, and show 53% from beyond the arc!
Welcome to the Beam Team!"
The Kings finished last season as the ninth seed in the Western Conference with a 40-42 record.
They missed the 2025 NBA playoffs after losing to Klay Thompson and the Dallas Mavericks in the play-in tournament.