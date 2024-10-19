Fastbreak

Sacramento Kings Sign NBA Legend's Son

The Sacramento Kings have signed Shareef O’Neal.

Ben Stinar

Feb 19, 2023; Salt Lake City, UT, USA; Team Luka center Shareef O'Neal (8) looks on against Team Scoot during the second half at the Jon M. Huntsman Center. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Creveling-Imagn Images
Feb 19, 2023; Salt Lake City, UT, USA; Team Luka center Shareef O'Neal (8) looks on against Team Scoot during the second half at the Jon M. Huntsman Center. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Creveling-Imagn Images / Christopher Creveling-Imagn Images

Earlier this week, the Sacramento Kings played their final preseason game when they faced off against the Los Angeles Clippers.

They lost by a score of 113-91 to finish the preseason with an 0-5 record.

On Friday, the team announced several roster moves.

One of them was signing Shareef O’Neal (the son of NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal).

Via Kevin John of ABC10: "Kings officially announce they’ve waived Boogie Ellis, Skal Labissiere, Terry Taylor, Brodric Thomas.

Kings have signed Antione Davis, Drew Timme, and Shareef O’Neal, who will all be with the Stockton Kings."

Sean Cunningham of FOX40 News also showed a video of O'Neal at practice with the Kings.

Via Cunningham: "Today's glimpse into Kings practice in Sacramento shows Doug McDermott getting acclimated to his new team, Shareef O'Neal participating in practice and Skal Labissiere in practice before he was waived shortly after."

While O'Neal will start the season with the Stockton Kings (G League), he could be a good candidate to land a two-way (or 10-day) contract during the year.

Published
Ben Stinar
BEN STINAR

Ben Stinar is the NBA reporter for Fastbreak on FanNation.