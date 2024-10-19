Sacramento Kings Sign NBA Legend's Son
Earlier this week, the Sacramento Kings played their final preseason game when they faced off against the Los Angeles Clippers.
They lost by a score of 113-91 to finish the preseason with an 0-5 record.
On Friday, the team announced several roster moves.
One of them was signing Shareef O’Neal (the son of NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal).
Via Kevin John of ABC10: "Kings officially announce they’ve waived Boogie Ellis, Skal Labissiere, Terry Taylor, Brodric Thomas.
Kings have signed Antione Davis, Drew Timme, and Shareef O’Neal, who will all be with the Stockton Kings."
Sean Cunningham of FOX40 News also showed a video of O'Neal at practice with the Kings.
Via Cunningham: "Today's glimpse into Kings practice in Sacramento shows Doug McDermott getting acclimated to his new team, Shareef O'Neal participating in practice and Skal Labissiere in practice before he was waived shortly after."
While O'Neal will start the season with the Stockton Kings (G League), he could be a good candidate to land a two-way (or 10-day) contract during the year.