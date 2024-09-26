Sacramento Kings Star De'Aaron Fox Is On The Verge Of Massive Career Milestone
Sacramento Kings point guard De'Aaron Fox has established himself as one of the best (and most exciting) players in the NBA.
Fox finished the 2023-24 season with averages of 26.6 points, 4.6 rebounds, 5.6 assists and 2.0 steals per contest while shooting 46.5% from the field and 36.9% from the three-point range in 74 games.
The former Kentucky star is going into his eighth season in the NBA.
Fox is on the verge of a massive milestone, as he only needs 60 points to reach 10,000 career points.
He will become just the fifth player in Kings history to reach 10,000.
The other four players are Oscar Robertson, Jack Twyman, Mitch Richmond and Tiny Archibald.
Based on Fox's averages from last season, he would only need three games to get his 10,000th point.
Fox was the fifth pick in the 2017 NBA Draft after his one season of college basketball with the Wildcats.
He has spent his entire career with Sacramento and is one of the best players in franchise history.
His career averages are 21.2 points, 3.8 rebounds, 6.1 assists and 1.4 steals per contest while shooting 47.1% from the field and 33.4% from the three-point range in 469 games.
The Kings finished last season as the ninth seed in the Western Conference with a 46-36 record.
After defeating the Golden State Warriors in the play-in tournament, they lost to the New Orleans Pelicans in the second, so they missed the 2024 NBA playoffs.
In 2023, Fox led the Kings to the NBA playoffs for the first time in 16 years.
The Kings will play their first game of the season when they host the Minnesota Timberwolves on October 24.