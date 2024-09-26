Fastbreak

Sacramento Kings Star De'Aaron Fox Is On The Verge Of Massive Career Milestone

De'Aaron Fox is closing in on a career milestone.

Ben Stinar

Jan 16, 2024; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Sacramento Kings guard De'Aaron Fox (5) reacts after a play during the second quarter against the Phoenix Suns at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
Jan 16, 2024; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Sacramento Kings guard De'Aaron Fox (5) reacts after a play during the second quarter against the Phoenix Suns at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Sacramento Kings point guard De'Aaron Fox has established himself as one of the best (and most exciting) players in the NBA.

Fox finished the 2023-24 season with averages of 26.6 points, 4.6 rebounds, 5.6 assists and 2.0 steals per contest while shooting 46.5% from the field and 36.9% from the three-point range in 74 games.

The former Kentucky star is going into his eighth season in the NBA.

Feb 14, 2022; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Sacramento Kings guard De'Aaron Fox (5) at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images / Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

Fox is on the verge of a massive milestone, as he only needs 60 points to reach 10,000 career points.

He will become just the fifth player in Kings history to reach 10,000.

The other four players are Oscar Robertson, Jack Twyman, Mitch Richmond and Tiny Archibald.

Based on Fox's averages from last season, he would only need three games to get his 10,000th point.

Fox was the fifth pick in the 2017 NBA Draft after his one season of college basketball with the Wildcats.

He has spent his entire career with Sacramento and is one of the best players in franchise history.

His career averages are 21.2 points, 3.8 rebounds, 6.1 assists and 1.4 steals per contest while shooting 47.1% from the field and 33.4% from the three-point range in 469 games.

Apr 16, 2024; Sacramento, California, USA; Sacramento Kings guard De'Aaron Fox (5) dribbles the ball against the Golden State Warriors in the first quarter during a play-in game of the 2024 NBA playoffs at the Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images / Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images

The Kings finished last season as the ninth seed in the Western Conference with a 46-36 record.

After defeating the Golden State Warriors in the play-in tournament, they lost to the New Orleans Pelicans in the second, so they missed the 2024 NBA playoffs.

In 2023, Fox led the Kings to the NBA playoffs for the first time in 16 years.

April 30, 2023; Sacramento, California, USA; Sacramento Kings guard De'Aaron Fox (5) dribbles the basketball during the first quarter in game seven of the 2023 NBA playoffs first round against the Golden State Warriors at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images / Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

The Kings will play their first game of the season when they host the Minnesota Timberwolves on October 24.

Ben Stinar

BEN STINAR

Ben Stinar is the NBA reporter for Fastbreak on FanNation.