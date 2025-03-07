Sacramento Kings Star Fined $25,000 By NBA Before Spurs Game
On Friday night, the Sacramento Kings will host the San Antonio Spurs in California.
Before the game, the NBA announced that they had fined DeMar DeRozan $25,000.
Via David Aldridge of The Athletic: "Per NBA:
KINGS’ DEMAR DEROZAN FINED
NEW YORK, March 7, 2025 – Sacramento Kings guard-forward DeMar DeRozan has been fined $25,000 for public criticism of the officiating, it was announced today by Joe Dumars, Executive Vice President, Head of Basketball Operations."
DeRozan is in the middle of his first season playing for the Kings.
He finished Wednesday's 116-110 loss to the Denver Nuggets with 35 points, six rebounds and five assists while shooting 14/32 from the field and 4/6 from the three-point range in 42 minutes of playing time.
DeRozan is averaging 22.2 points, 3.9 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 1.0 steals per contest while shooting 48.7% from the field and 36.1% from the three-point range in 56 games.
With the loss to the Nuggets, the Kings dropped to 32-29 in 61 games, which has them as the ninth seed in the Western Conference.
Following Friday's game against the Spurs, the Kings will play their next game on Sunday when they visit James Harden and the LA Clippers.
DeRozan was the ninth pick in the 2009 NBA Draft.
He has also spent time with the Toronto Raptors, San Antonio Spurs and Chicago Bulls over 16 years.
While DeRozan has never won a title, he reached the 2016 Eastern Conference finals (and has made six All-Star Games).