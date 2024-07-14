Sacramento Kings Star Domantas Sabonis Reacts To DeMar DeRozan News
The Sacramento Kings have one of the most intriguing rosters in the NBA led by De'Aaron Fox, Malik Monk and Domantas Sabonis.
Recently, the team acquired six-time NBA All-Star DeMar DeRozan (via sign-and-trade).
Via Kings.com on July 8: "The Sacramento Kings announced today that the team has acquired six-time NBA All-Star and three-time All-NBA guard-forward DeMar DeRozan in a three-team sign-and-trade with the Chicago Bulls and San Antonio Spurs. As part of the deal, Sacramento sent Chris Duarte, two second-round picks and cash considerations to Chicago, and Harrison Barnes and a 2031 pick swap to San Antonio."
On Sunday, TMZ Sports released a video of Sabonis being asked about the news.
Sabonis: "We're excited. He's huge. He's going to elevate us.. We already got Fox, we got Malik, now we got DeRozan. We can get a bucket any time. It makes life a lot easier on the court."
DeRozan is still among the best scorers in the NBA at 34.
He finished this past year with averages of 24.0 points, 4.3 rebounds, 5.3 assists and 1.1 steals per contest while shooting 48.0% from the field in 79 games for Chicago.
As for Sabonis, he has been with Sacramento for part of three seasons.
The three-time NBA All-Star finished the year with averages of 19.4 points, 13.7 rebounds and 8.2 assists per contest while shooting 59.4% from the field and 37.9% from the three-point range in 82 games.
After finishing the regular season as the ninth seed in the Western Conference with a 46-36 record, the Kings lost to the New Orleans Pelicans in the play-in tournament.