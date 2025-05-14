Sacramento Kings Star Reportedly On NBA Trading Block
DeMar DeRozan still remains one of the best scorers in the NBA at 35.
The former USC star is coming off his first season playing for the Sacramento Kings.
He averaged 22.2 points, 3.9 rebounds and 4.4 assists per contest while shooting 47.7% from the field and 32.8% from the three-point range in 77 games.
That said, DeRozan will make nearly $25 million next season.
According to Jake Fischer (via The Stein Line), the Kings are expected to consider moving the six-time NBA All-Star this summer.
It's unclear how much value DeRozan would have at this stage of his career.
That said, he could help a lot of teams be more productive on offense.
Via Matt George of ABC10: "The DeMar DeRozan rumors are to be expected. It's in the best interest of both sides to move on. And it's the logical first step to repairing the Kings situation."
The Kings (in their first season with DeRozan) went 40-42, which had them as the ninth seed in the Western Conference.
They lost to the Dallas Mavericks in the play-in tournament, so they missed the 2025 NBA playoffs.
Via The NBA: "DeMar DeRozan becomes the 27th player in NBA history to reach 25,000 career PTS!
Congrats, DeMar!!"
DeRozan was the ninth pick in the 2009 NBA Draft.
He has played 15 seasons for the Chicago Bulls, Toronto Raptors, San Antonio Spurs (and Kings).
His career averages are 21.3 points, 4.4 rebounds, 4.1 assists and 1.0 steals per contest while shooting 46.9% from the field and 30.0% from the three-point range in 1,187 games.