Sacramento Kings Star Ruled Out Against Warriors Due To Personal Reasons
On Friday evening, the Sacramento Kings are playing the Golden State Warriors for their second preseason game.
The Kings will be without one of their best players due to personal reasons.
Via Jason Anderson of The Sacramento Bee: "Sacramento Kings guard Malik Monk is still away from the team due to personal reasons and will not play in tonight’s preseason game against the Golden State Warriors. Sources say he is not expected to miss an extended period of time. Best wishes to Malik and his family 🙏"
The Kings and Warriors faced off on Wednesday evening, and the Kings lost by a score of 122-112.
Monk finished that game with 13 points in just 10 minutes of playing time before leaving early due to personal reasons.
Via Sean Cunningham of FOX40 News on Wednesday: "Malik Monk's intro to the game tonight, scored 13 points on 4/7 shooting before subbing himself out and leaving the game due to personal reasons."
Monk is one of the most important players on the Kings.
He finished last season with averages of 15.4 points, 2.9 rebounds and 5.1 assists per contest while shooting 44.3% from the field and 35.0% from the three-point range in 72 games.
The Kings will play their first game of the regular season on October 24 when they host Anthony Edwards and the Minnesota Timberwolves in Sacramento, California.
Last season, they were the ninth seed in the Western Conference with a 46-36 record (they lost to the New Orleans Pelicans in the play-in tournament).