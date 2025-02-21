Sacramento Kings Star Zach LaVine Makes Honest Markelle Fultz Statement
Last week, Markelle Fultz made his NBA return when he signed a deal with the Sacramento Kings.
Fultz had been a free agent for the first half of the 2024-25 season.
On Thursday, Zach LaVine spoke about Fultz.
LaVine (h/t Brenden Nunes of Sactown Sports 1140): "I've known Markelle since he was younger... Great guy, great teamate... He was probably the most talkative guy on the bench. Telling guys what to do, defensive coverages and pointing things out. He's very vocal and I think we need somebody like that. He's always been one of my favorite guys in the NBA."
While Fultz did not play in his first game with the Kings, it's a good sign that he is making the most of his new opportunity.
Via Matt George of ABC10: "Markelle Fultz talks about joining the Sacramento Kings, who need depth at the point guard position, while in the midst of a playoff race.
Fultz also discussed being a communicator for the team, and learning the Kings offense with Jay Triano in practice today."
Fultz was notably the first pick in the 2017 NBA Draft out of Washington.
He is coming off a year where he averaged 7.8 points, 3.2 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 1.0 steals per contest while shooting 47.2% from the field and 22.2% from the three-point range in 43 games for the Orlando Magic.
The Kings are currently the ninth seed in the Western Conference with a 28-27 record in 55 games.
They will host the Golden State Warriors on Friday.